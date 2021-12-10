LS likely to pass Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Friday is likely to discuss and pass the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The government had introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha on December 6.



Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill to further amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. She will also move the Bill for passing by the House.



The opposition members will move a statutory resolution that this House (Lok Sabha) disapproves of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated by the President on September 30, 2021.



Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move a motion for election of one member of Lok Sabha as a member of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh).



Lok Sabha secretary general will report two messages from the Rajya Sabha that the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has passed by the Upper House.



Under rule 193, further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change which was started by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday.



On Friday, several private members Bills will also be taken up in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha member from Bihar Janardhan Singh Sigriwal is to move a private member Bill for inclusion of 'Bhojpuri' language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Congress member Shashi Tharoor to move a private member bill for 'Steps to mitigate the impact of climate change'.



Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy to move a private member Bill for formulation of a comprehensive national policy for procurement of foodgrains.



The Lok Sabha is likely to hold further discussion on member Ritesh Pandey's resolution which was moved in March last year for taking welfare measures for anganwadi workers and helpers.



--IANS

ssb/dpb