LS: Govt to introduce important Bill, Covid situation likely to be discussed

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The government on Thursday will table 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in the Lok Sabha. A discussion on Covid-19 pandemic and its various related aspects is also likely to take place in the lower House.



Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill' in the Lok Sabha to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998.



Under rule 193, a discussion on Covid-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it will likely take place. According to sources, the members may also raise their concern and ask for the government's preparedness for the new Omicron variant. Under Rule 193, members can seek details about the new Covid variant. "Short duration discussion is likely to be held in the Lok Sabha on the Covid and its various aspects, including new Omicron variant," sources said.



Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prahlad Singh Patel, General V.K. Singh, Krishan Pal, Bhanu Pratap Verma, Rameshwar Teli and Kaushal Kishore will lay papers on the table. Reports and action reports of different standing committees will also be laid in the day.



The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Amendment) Bill 2021 (ART) by voice vote as the amendments moved by the DMK MP N.K. Prem Chandran, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy and Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut were negated. The ART Bill seeks to regulate fertility clinics. All such clinics will have to be registered under the National Registry of Banks and Clinics of India.



The opposition is likely to continue to raise its voices on price rise, unemployment and extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in some states. The opposition parties are also demanding a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP).





