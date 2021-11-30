LS adjourned till 3 p.m. amid opposition ruckus

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday was again adjourned till 3 p.m. within a few minutes after it re-assembled at 2 p.m. amid opposition's protests on various issues including suspension of 12 Rajya Sabah members. This was the second adjournment on Tuesday.



Soon after the house re-assembled after lunch, the members from the opposition bench started sloganeering and shouting in protest against the government.



DMK MP A. Raja, who was on the Chair, requested them to go back to their respective seats and let the proceedings begin but they did not listen to the advice of the chair and kept on sloganeering. The chair adjourned the house till 3 p.m. within a few minutes.



Proceedings of the house were also adjourned when it assembled at 11 a.m. amid the ruckus by the opposition members. These members were protesting against the suspension of 12 opposition members of the upper house for their alleged conduct on the last day of the monsoon session.



The suspension was announced by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday and the entire opposition has been united against this move.



Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated the Question Hour amid din and he advised the Opposition Bench to cooperate in conducting the business.



"Protests during the Question Hour are not correct as this provides an opportunity to raise many important issues," Birla said, adding that Question Hour is for asking and raising issues of public importance.



The opposition members have also been protesting against the way the government on Monday passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in both houses of the parliament.



