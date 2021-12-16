LS adjourned till 2 pm as Oppn demands Ajay Mishra's sacking (Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till 2 p.m. following protests by the opposition parties demanding dismissal of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni after the SIT report called the Lakhimpur Kheri incident a "pre-planned conspiracy".



Soon after the house assembled at 11 a.m., Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed about the death of Indian Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh who was injured in the helicopter crash on December 8 in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others died. The house observed a moment of silence.



He also wished the citizens of Bangladesh on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas and paid respects to all martyrs of the three defence forces and the Border Security Force.



Meanwhile, the opposition members continued sloganeering demanding sacking of MoS Mishra and some of them stormed into the well.



With an aim to initiate the Question Hour, Birla approached the opposition members and tried to convince them how and why this is important. He also assured the Opposition bench that they would be given a chance to raise their issues and asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to speak.



When Rahul Gandhi raised the issue that the Union Minister was responsible for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Speaker interrupted him, saying that he should stick to what was listed by him for the Question Hour, not other issues and he called the other member to raise his question.



This also agitated the protesting members and they increased sloganeering at a high pitched voice. Birla once again appealed to members who came into the well to go back to their seats as their conduct is against the decorum of the Parliament.



But his appeal was not heeded and then the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 p.m.



This is the second day when the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. On Wednesday too, the Opposition did not allow the house to run for the whole day.



