LS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Ajay Mishra

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The opposition parties created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.



During Question Hour, when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a chance to ask questions, he started targeting Ajay Mishra, who he said is still in office despite damning report by the SIT. The speaker continued to appeal to him to ask questions.



Birla said that the house is not for waving placards and raising slogans. He also kept saying that all members would be given a chance to raise questions, but let the Question Hour continue.



Ignoring the speaker's appeal, the MPs of the opposition parties kept raising slogans and waving placards demanding Minister's resignation.



Due to the ruckus, Speaker Birla adjourned the house till 2 p.m.



