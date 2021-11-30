LS adjourned till 2 p.m. amid Opposition protests

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday adjourned till 2 p.m. amid the Opposition's protests demanding a discussion on the repealed the farm laws.



Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m., the Opposition members started sloganeering. Amidst the protests, the LS Speaker Om Birla asked the newly elected member Kalaben Mohan Bhai Kelkar, who was elected from the Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, to take oath.



The Opposition continued its demand but the Speaker initiated the 'Question Hour'.



Birla asked the protesting members to cooperate in the proceedings as the Question Hour gives an opportunity to raise issues of public importance.



"Protests during the Question Hour are not correct as the many important issues are being raised," Birla said, adding that Question Hour is for asking and raising issues of public importance.



But the members kept on pressing their demands and shouting in the House, following which the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 p.m.



Earlier, the BJP MP Kumar Pushpendra Singh Chandela raised the question of low production of the milk in Bundelkhand region and also wanted to know whether the government is considering including the provision of providing the A-2 milk free under the POSHAN Abhiyaan.



The Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan said that the suggestion was good and the government may consider it.



Replying to another question, the Minister informed that the Centre has launched Mobile Veterinary Clinics, which will be also provided to the Uttar Pradesh for the treatment of the farm animals.



The Opposition members have been protesting as the government passed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in Lok Sabha without discussion on Monday to complete the constitutional provisions to repeal three farm laws.



The Government wanted to introduce many important Bills including the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 on Tuesday, which the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya 'failed' to introduce on Monday.



