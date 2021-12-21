LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn ruckus

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 p.m. amid the opposition's continuous uproar over their demand to sack the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Misra Teni and other issues.



Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m., Speaker Om Birla told the opposition MPs that he will give an opportunity and time to all the members to raise their issues and if needed, the working hours of the House will also be extended.



"You do not want to raise issues of your constituencies and state, you want to disrupt the proceedings in a planned way so that it gets adjourned. This is against the tradition and decorum of the House, so you all go back to your seats and let the House function," he said, and initiated the question hour amid the sloganeering by the opposition.



Birla also informed the members that an App has been developed where they can, apart from live proceedings, view the other business transactions, laying of the papers and reports of the various committees. "You can also show the behaviours of the agitating members in the constituencies and also show them how they are disrupting the procedures," the Speaker added.



The Speaker again approached the agitating opposition MPs to go back to their seats and let the House work properly. But the Opposition bench did not pay any heed to the chair's advice forcing Birla to adjourn the House till 2 p.m.



During the 45 minutes of proceedings, the supplementary questions were asked: How the government was planning to double the income of the farmers, Cyber Security, and infrastructural development of the Central anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency, the Central assistance to landless farmers, employment schemes for rural youths in the Maoist affected areas.



Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Giriraj Singh, Minister of State Nityanad Rai and Kailash Chaudhary replied the supplementary questions apart from the written replies.



Since last week the opposition has been continuously protesting in the Lok Sabha demanding the dismissal of MoS Ajay Kumar Misra. The SIT in its report called the Lakhimpur Kheri violent incident as a 'planned conspiracy' wherein Misra's son is the prime accused.



--IANS

ams/dpb