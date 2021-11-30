LS adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by oppn

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday were adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members.



This was the third adjournment on the second day of the winter session.



Soon after the house re-assembled after the second adjournment at 3 p.m., Speaker Om Birla requested the members to let the house function in a positive environment and allowed the laying of papers while opposition members came into the well protesting against the government on various issues including suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha opposition members.



Responding to the Speaker's appeal, the floor leader of the Congress Party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that opposition members also come here to discuss and participate in the proceedings but the government was not listening to their voice.



"We also come here to participate in the proceedings, want discussion on important issues. It is the government who was not listening to the opposition's voice. We wanted to discuss the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue but the government did not hold any discussion on this and three farm laws repeal bill was passed without discussion on Monday," Chowdhury said.



However, the Speaker allowed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce the amendment bills to High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.



Meanwhile, several Opposition members continued their protest and shouted slogans in the house chanting "We want justice".



Birla tried to intervene and said that if the house will be in order, he would allow discussion but the opposition bench continued with sloganeering and shouting slogans.



Amid the continuing protests by opposition members, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house till 11 a.m. on Wednesday.



