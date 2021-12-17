LS adjourned for day amid Opposition demand to dismiss Ajay Misra

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid continuous uproar by the Opposition seeking dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Misra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.



Soon after the House reassembled at 2 p.m. after the first adjournment, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked for laying of papers on the table amid chaos.



He also asked the Ministers to introduce the listed Bills. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur introduced The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, for regulating anti-doping activities in sports, while Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav introduced the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021.



During the proceedings, the Opposition Members continued to disrupt the proceedings and kept on sloganeering against the government. Amid din, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



The Chair also asked the House to consider the Rajya Sabha's amendments regarding the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, took up the amendments made by the Upper House and the House accepted the amendments 7(A) and amendment number 32 to be part of the Surrogacy (Amendment) Bill 2019 by voice vote.



Agrawal again asked the Members to cooperate in transacting the business of the House as many important legislations have been listed for discussion. "Please go back to your seats and participate in the discussion," Agrawal urged the Opposition bench.



Despite the Chair's requests, the agitating Members continued their tirade against the government and kept on shouting slogans and displaying placards in the Well.



On seeing his continuous appeals falling on deaf ears, Agrawal adjourned the House till

11a.m. on Monday.



Earlier the day, the proceedings were disrupted shortly after the House convened at 11 a.m., as the Opposition bench continued its rantings seeking Misra's dismissal.



The Opposition has been continuing its protests since Wednesday after the Uttar Pradesh SIT reported that the Lakhimpuri Kheri incident was a "pre-planned" conspiracy. Misra's son has already been arrested as an accused in the case.



