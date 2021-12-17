LPL a boon for youngsters as it prepares them for pressure situations: Arthur

Colombo, Dec 17 (IANS) The outgoing chief coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team, Mickey Arthur, feels the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is a boon for younger players as it gives them the opportunity to play under pressure. The South African added that the league is playing an important role in the growth of Sri Lankan cricket.



Under Arthur, the likes of Charith Asalanka, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga have impressed with their performances around the world and the three have been showcasing their skills in the Lanka Premier League as well.



"I think the Lanka Premier League is such a good tournament, particularly for the younger players, because it gives them an opportunity to play under pressure. There's a crowd and there's a good TV audience. You can go and play in the nets a million times, but you can't replicate this atmosphere at the ground.



The Lanka Premier League has to allow young players to develop, the franchises have to be very competitive against each other, but the young players must be put under pressure and they have to come through that," said the former Sri Lanka coach.



Arthur added that there was scope for one more team to be added to the Lanka Premier League. Currently, the competition has five franchises -- Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Dambulla Giants, Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors.



"I think there's room for one more team in the competition. There's still a lot of good players that didn't get picked. As long as the competition stays good and sound and we get good overseas players like we have had, I think the tournament will just get better and better," said the South African.



On his thoughts at leaving the Sri Lankan team as head coach, Arthur said, "The one thing I take a lot of pride in is that I think I have left the team at a far better state than I found it and any coach would like to do that. I think if they stay consistent, which I am sure the selection panel will and if the players are backed, I tell you the country will get some talent."



--IANS



akm/