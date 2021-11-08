Lower grade police officials pledge to fight liquor mafias in Bihar

Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) In the aftermath of hooch tragedies which claimed several lives, the Bihar Police have asked chowkidars (watchmen) and its lower grade officials to take oath to fight illegal operations of liquor in their areas.



One such oath ceremony was organised in Purnea on Sunday evening in the presence of district range Inspector General (IG) Suresh Chaudhary.



In a high-level meeting organised in the district police headquarters, senior officials directed chowkidars and lower officials to intensify efforts against the liquor traders, manufacturers and sellers. The IG raised concern over liquor trade and its consumption in Seemanchal region.



"The chowkidars and lower grade officials have taken oath to work against liquor mafia efficiently," Chaudhary said.



Smuggling of liquor is rampant in Seemanchal districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar and other places as they have borders connected with West Bengal and Nepal. Besides, a large number of liquor bhatthis are also operational in the region.



On Sunday afternoon, a team of Srinagar police which went to raid the Makhnaha Dalit Basti to destroy liquor bhatthis, was attacked by the villagers. They pelted stones and also attacked the team with batons. SHO Santosh Kumar Jha of Srinagar police station sustained injuries in the incident.



Chaudhary has also directed the SPs, DSPs, SHOs and other lower grade officers to go strict on the liquor mafias to minimise threat.



Fifty persons lost their lives due to spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettaiah and Samastipur in the last 12 days.



--IANS

ajk/shb/dpb