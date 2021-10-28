Lotus Herbals acquires 32% stake in FixdermaIndia Pvt. Ltd

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANSlife) By investing in FixdermaIndia cosmeceutical company, Lotus Herbals enters the dermaceutical beauty space with a clear-sighted goal of emerging as a domain leader in the future. Fixderma is an established D2C brand and its product lines are also retailed through dermatologists and pharmacies in India and overseas.





With this strategic 32% acquisition stake buy Lotus Herbals forays into the Dermaceutical segment offering a premium range of skincare and haircare products that bridge prescription-based products and over-the-counter cosmetics.



Commenting on the acquisition, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, "Over the past 27 years Lotus has always been an innovation leader in the beauty industry. We are delighted to partner with Fixderma as their brand philosophy, ethics, and diversified range of world-class dermaceutical products fit perfectly with the values & experimental blueprint of Lotus. With our strategic planning & marketing expertise, we aim at enhancing the global footprint for Fixderma and FCL and capture significant market share within the next five years as part of our long-term growth strategy."



Elaborating on the new partnership Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd says, "Lotus Herbals has a strong and successful history in the beauty industry and we are confident that the expertise and experience Lotus Herbals brings will ensure greater success for our brands. Developments in the Indian skincare industry are exciting and challenging, especially in the e-commerce space however, the engagement level, passion and experiential resonance our customers have with our brands is amazing. We are thrilled to partner with Lotus to help strategically optimize this in a meaningful way."



Fixderma, along with its premium skincare range FCL, focuses on researching, manufacturing & marketing innovative dermatology products while working alongside renowned dermatologists in India and exports to over 35 countries across the globe. The formulations are carefully developed, based on the company's expertise in skin biology, and specialisation in dermatology. Also, while choosing ingredients for the products, the use of synthetic dyes and fragrances, mineral oils, and petroleum are cautiously avoided keeping in mind the respect for animals, the environment, and human health. With products backed by science and innovation, FCL has already made a difference in the skincare industry and its diversified range includes cutting edge products for anti-acne, hair care, sun protection, anti-ageing and many other formulations for healthy skin.



