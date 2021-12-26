Lost a great man, who lived meaningful life: Dalai Lama on Desmond Tutu's death

Dharamsala, Dec 26 (IANS) Immediately on being informed that his "respected elder spiritual brother and good friend" Archbishop Desmond Tutu had passed away, His Holiness the Dalai Lama composed a letter to the Archbishop's daughter, Mpho Tutu.



"Please accept my heartfelt condolences," he wrote, "and convey the same to your mother and other members of your family. I pray for him.



"As you know, over the years, your father and I enjoyed an enduring friendship. I remember the many occasions we spent time together, including the week here at Dharamsala in 2015 when we were able to share our thoughts on how to increase peace and joy in the world. The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished.



"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good. He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights. His work for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was an inspiration for others around the world.



"With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life. He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others."



