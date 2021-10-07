Loot accused's mother, sister commit suicide in Bihar's Saran

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) The sister and the mother of the main accused in a cash van loot in Bihar's Saran have committed suicide, blaming the repercussions of his criminal acts for their step, police said on Thursday.



In a four-page suicide note, addressed to the district police, Rupa Kumari said: "Due to taunts of neighbours and criminal acts of my brother Sonu, we cannot live with dignity. They have made our lives horrible. Hence, we are taking the extreme step. I request a police officer to read my note and understand our plight."



"My father and mother have lost control over the activities of Sonu. As a result, he became a criminal and we are facing its consequences. The crime was committed by Sonu but police arrested my father who has no role in it. His failure to control Sonu is his guilt," she wrote.



Sonu was involved in looting Rs 40 lakh from an ATM cash van in Israuli village under Madaura police station in Saran last week. When investigators reached his house, he managed to flee. Sleuths, during the search of the house, had seized Rs 60.5 lakh.



The investigation further reveals that Sonu was involved in various loot incidents in the district and accumulated such a huge amount. Police arrested his father.



Investigating officer D.P. Sharma said: "We have learnt that Sonu committed the cash van loot along with four to five associates. We have also arrested two more accused and recovered Rs 18 lakh from their possession."



