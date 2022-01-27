'Looop Lapeta' title track is laced with thrill and quirk

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) The title track of the upcoming comedy thriller 'Looop Lapeta' was released on Thursday.



The electronically programmed song features dubstep and percussion spectrum exuding a sense of thrill. The song, crooned by Jay Anand and Sidhant Mago, is composed by Sidhant and Mayank Mehra (Mikelal). Sidhant has also penned the lyrics of the song.



The visuals of the song boasts of innovative camerawork and its progressive and new-age edit. The visuals have intercuts of Taapsee and Tahir's characters dancing to the tune of the song in B - roll.



Starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles, 'Looop Lapeta' is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Tykwer's German experimental thriller 'Run Lola Run'.



Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment & Aayush Maheshwari, 'Looop Lapeta' is the feature film debut of the renowned ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia.



The film is all set to premiere on February 4 on Netflix.



--IANS

