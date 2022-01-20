'Looop Lapeta' special dialogue video serves the essence of a time loop

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) The makers of 'Looop Lapeta', which stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles, dropped a special dialogue video on Thursday. It highlights the second chance that both their characters get while stuck in a time loop.



The video starts with Taapsee's character of Savi receiving a call from Tahir's Satya, who narrates his predicament to her.



But to his surprise Savi is already aware of his situation. An equally surprised Savi, tries to make sense of the time loop as events that happened in the previous cycle happen to her all over again. The video, which is laced with the binary colour palette of green and orange, ends with a fast dolly shot of Savi before it leads to the motion graphics of the film's title.



'Looop Lapeta' is the feature film directorial debut of ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia and is an adaptation of the German experimental thriller 'Run Lola Run', which has gained a cult status over the years. 'Looop Lapeta' is set to stream on Netflix from February 4.



