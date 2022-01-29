'Looop Lapeta' director Aakash Bhatia opens up on reason behind title

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Ad-filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, who is gearing up for his feature film debut with the Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer 'Looop Lapeta', recently revealed the reason behind the film's title.



The film is a remake of the German cult classic experimental thriller 'Run Lola Run' and Aakash wanted to give a desi touch to the title, hence everyone unanimously settled upon 'Looop Lapeta'.



Commenting on the same, the director said: "There were some ideas that we had when we were coming up with the title. I wanted to say something that had a loop in itself. Hence, I wanted to call it 'Loop' but then I realized that the film needed to have a desi touch to it.



He explained further that how the title also encompaases the concept of time loop: "So then we went a little desi on it and somewhere in the mix of that 'Looop Lapeta' came in as it signifies correctly that she is stuck in a loop and that's what the film tries to break, it tries to break the circle of life - the rut and the monotony of life. So the title came from the idea of breaking a loop!"



He further added: "Through the film, I also wanted to give a homage to the original film 'Run Lola Run'. So, the first syllables of the title are the producers' homage to Lola - Lo (Looop) La (Lapeta.)"



'Looop Lapeta', produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari is all set to release on Netflix on February 4.



--IANS

mani/dc/sks