London-based doctor found dead in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) A London-based doctor was found dead at a flat here in the national capital, an official said here on Monday.



The deceased, identified as Megha Kayal, 40, was working as a doctor in London Milton Keynes University Hospital. Prior to this, she was a doctor at Apollo hospital, Sarita Vihar, Delhi.



According to police, the incident took place on Sunday. "At about 7.40 a.m., when Megha Kayal did not respond to constant knockings, her sister-in-law opened the door with a duplicate key and found Megha lying unconscious with self-inflicted injuries on her thighs," the official said.



She was immediately rushed her to Apollo Hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'.



As per the preliminary investigation, the police has found it to be a case of suicide. A suicide note has also been found from her room.



"Megha's mother, aged 79 years, died on January 27 following which she had slipped into severe depression as informed by her sister-in-law," the official said.



Her father is a stage four cancer patient. These family circumstances could be the possible reason for her taking the extreme step. "No foul play is being suspected by the family," the police said, adding that an action under section 174 of the CrPC is being carried out.



--IANS

uj/







