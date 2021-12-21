LOL: Gaurav Gera hosts comedy reality show 'Hasi Ka HAHAkaar'

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera has been roped in to host the comedy reality show 'Hasi Ka HAHAkaar'.



In each episode Gaurav and a famous comedian will be interacting virtually with budding social-media comedy influencers.



Gaurav, who started his career two decades ago with TV shows such as 'Life Nahin Hai Laddoo' and 'Ssshhhh…Koi Hai', shares the concept of this comedy reality show.



He says: "There is no dearth of talent in this country but what one lacks or often misses is a platform which can get you the much deserved recognition. It is remarkable to come up with a concept that brings budding artistes, influencers and stand-up comics all under one roof to showcase their talent on a medium like television that has such massive reach."



Gaurav further talks about his experience of hosting the show: "I am absolutely delighted and super excited to host the show. Comedy is my comfort zone and I only hope that laughter and joy will fill your hearts with this show," he concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr