Lok Sabha bulletin lists Farm Laws Repeal Bill for Winter Session

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Lok Sabha bulletin on Tuesday listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' to repeal the three contentious farm laws as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.



The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 will be introduced most likely on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament beginning November 29.



"The Bill will be introduced to repeal the 'Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020," the Lok Sabha bulletin said.



While announcing the repeal of the three farm laws that the Parliament had passed last year, Modi had also said that the process to repeal the laws would be taken up in the Winter Session.



Nearly a year-long farmers' agitation has been demanding the repeal of the three laws along with legal backing for minimum support price (MSP), among other things.



The bulletin lists other bills, including one for regulation of crypto currency. But it does not feature any Bill related to MSP.



The agitating farmers, under the aegis of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have already declared that their agitation will continue till MSP gets legal backing.



The farmers in an open letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday had also put forth various other demands.



The new Bill for repeal of farm laws is most likely to be taken up and approved by the Cabinet on November 30.



