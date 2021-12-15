Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid Oppn demand to sack MoS Ajay Misra

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid Opposition ruckus demanding sacking of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Misra after the SIT report called the Lakhimpur Kheri violence a "pre-planned" conspiracy.



Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m., the Opposition Members started sloganeering with some of them trooping into the Well. Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitating Members saying that a Question Hour is an important proceeding where the government responds to important questions.



"The Question Hour should not be disturbed at all. I will give you a chance to raise your issues after the Question Hour," Birla told them.



He urged the protesting members to return to their seats and initiated the Question Hour amid chaos.



The MPs raised questions on the rail connectivity in North East, in Tribal areas of the country and on the Ethanol plants.



Birla again approached the protesting Members and said that he was trying to conduct the business of the House. "Displaying placards in the Well is against the decorum of the Parliament. I have not rejected your adjournment motions yet, you can protest if I reject it later, but please let me proceed with the Question Hour," he further said.



The House will also be taking up the issue of inflation which again is very important and so they should raise their demand once the Question Hour ends, he added.



But the unrelenting Members continued to raise slogans in a high pitched voice.



Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi pointed out that Covid-19 is very much around. As the protesting MPS are not wearing masks, they are exposing the officials sitting there to risk. "They should at least wear masks while protesting", Joshi said.



When all efforts of the Speaker to convince the protesting Opposition bench went in vain, he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.



