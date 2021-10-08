Living standards 'deteriorated' in poll-bound states: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) As per the latest ABP-CVoter-IANS State of States 2021 tracker, the living standards in ploo-bound Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have deteriorated in the last one year, with the Yogi Adityanath-led state topping the list as 59 per cent of the surveyed voters said that their way of life has gone downhill since 2021.



Uttar Pradesh is followed by Punjab and Uttarakhand at 58.5 per cent and 55.7 per cent, respectively.



Having reported the highest percentage of "improved" condition at 24 per cent, 51.3 per cent of the people in Manipur have gone with the "deteriorated" section.



In Goa, 48.3 per cent have agreed to their living standard having "deteriorated", whereas according to 21.8 per cent people, their lives have improved for the better.



Those who have gone with the "improved" standard of living in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab account for 23.2 per cent, 11.7 per cent and 13.8 per cent, respectively.



To a query if their living standards have "remained the same" as last year, 30 per cent of the respondents have agreed in Goa, 24 per cent in Manipur, 25.3 per cent in Punjab, 17.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 32.7 per cent in Uttarakhand.



Only 2.5 per cent of the surveyed population in Punjab have said that they are not sure of the quality of their living standards. None in Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have chosen the "can't say" option.



A total of 50,936 people have been surveyed in Uttar Pradesh, 18,642 people in Punjab, 13,975 in Uttarakhand, 13,048 in Goa and 1,520 in Manipur. The total sample size amounts to 98,121.



A total of 690 seats were covered in the survey with Uttar Pradesh accounting for 403 seats, Punjab for 117 seats, Uttarakhand for 70, Goa for 40 and Manipur for 60.



The survey was conducted between September 4 and October 4.



