Liverpool re-open training ground after shutdown due to Covid-19

London, Jan 7 (IANS) Liverpool on Friday said that they have re-opened their training ground after a two-day shutdown following a Covid-19 outbreak among players and staff.



Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Joel Matip and forward Roberto Firmino missed Sunday's Premier League draw with Chelsea after returning suspected positive Covid tests, and training was cancelled on Tuesday following more positive results.



The club's League Cup semi-final, first leg away to Arsenal was also postponed due to Covid-19 and it has been rearranged for January 20.



"After consultation with the relevant Public Health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground," the club said in a statement.



With manager Juergen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders having tested positive for Covid-19 and still in isolation, another assistant manager Peter Krawietz is in charge.



The 50-year-old German, who has worked alongside Klopp for more than 20 years, is leading the team's preparations for the FA Cup third-round tie against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on Sunday.



Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, who are representing Egypt, Senegal, and Guinea respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.



