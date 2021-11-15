Listing day: Stocks of PB Fintech gain over 22% on debut

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) The stocks of PB Fintech, which owns brands like Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, gained over 22 per cent on the listing day of its shares.



The stock on Monday gained 22.7 per cent or Rs 222.90 to Rs 1,202.90 from its offer price on the BSE. The stock had an issue price of Rs 940-980.



Initially, the stock was listed with gains of 17.35 per cent. It touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,249 and an intra-day low of Rs 1,145.



It touched a market capitalisation of Rs 54,070.33 crore.



PB Fintech is one of the largest online platforms for insurance and lending products in India. The company provides access to insurance, credit and other financial products.



