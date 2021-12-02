List single decision not implemented, Punjab CM dares Oppn

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday dared the Opposition to list a single decision or announcement made during his two-month tenure as CM, which has not been implemented on the ground.



Reiterating his government's commitment to implement each and every decision in the right earnest, Channi said that notwithstanding the time constraint, his government would leave no stone unturned to resolve the remaining issues.



Training guns at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for "indulging in mudslinging", Channi said that though he liked criticism, the same for the sake of mere criticism is not only unethical, but also undesirable.



He advised Kejriwal not to be envious of his pro-people agenda, rather implement his (Channi's) model of welfare and development in Delhi.



"The Punjab government is not 'Channi Sarkar', but a 'Changi Sarkar' (efficient government) as we have effectively delivered the goods to win over the trust of the common man," the Punjab CM said.



While presenting his government's report card related to the status of implementation of government decisions and announcements made during the past 72 days since he assumed charge on September 20, Channi said 60 decisions have been implemented in letter and spirit.



"In view of my government's superb performance, I now deserve to be known as 'Vishwasjeet Singh' instead of 'Elanjeet Singh' as earlier addressed by the opposition," he said.



In a presentation, Channi said several path-breaking decisions have been taken in the power sector, including waiver of arrears of domestic electricity consumers up to 2 KW load, benefitting nearly 20 lakh families with a total relief of Rs 1,500 crore.



Likewise, power price has also been reduced by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers with load up to 7 KW, benefitting over 69 lakh families with a total relief of Rs 3,316 crore annually.



Besides, his government has also decided to abolish power purchase agreements (PPAs) for which the Vidhan Sabha has already passed the Bills, paving way for its abolition, Channi said.



In a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates, the state government has decided to purchase 250 MW solar power at the lowest ever rates in the state, i.e., Rs 2.33 to Rs 2.34 per unit, for which tenders have been accepted by the state government.



This price is 87 per cent less than the earlier PPAs done by the previous SAD-BJP government at the rate of Rs 17.91 per unit.



On rural development, the Chief Minister said that under the 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme for proprietary rights within the Lal Lakir, 4,846 households have been benefitted across 55 villages, while all households within the Lal Lakir would be covered by December 2022.



Similarly, allotment of up to five-marla plots to the eligible families in rural areas is being undertaken in a mission mode. As many as 30,000 Sanads have already been delivered within a short span of two months, he said.



--IANS

vg/arm