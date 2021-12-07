Liquor shops violating norms post new excise policy: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Alleging that liquor shops are being opened in non-conforming areas across the national capital, President of the BJP's Delhi unit Adesh Gupta has written to the three MCDs urging them to immediately survey their respective areas to ensure that no liquor unit was operating in violation of Municipal or MPD 2021 guidelines.



In his letter, Gupta said: "It has been brought to my knowledge by residents welfare associations from across the city that these liquor shops and bars are being opened in non-conforming areas like mixed land use streets.



"Not even meat or tobacco selling shops can be opened within 200 metres of a school or religious place but opening of such new liquor shops has been reported from dozens of places including Sita Ram Bazar in Old Delhi, Karol Bagh, Uttam Nagar, Mustafabad, Krishna Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden."



Under the Municipal and Delhi Master Plan 2021 guidelines, liquor shops are not permitted to operate in residential areas and even in close vicinity to schools and religious places.



From Chhatarpur to Najafgarh, Gandhi Nagar to Ghazipur and from Chandni Chowk to Narela, there are dozens of shops opening up in non-confirming areas or in properties already booked for unauthorised construction or nonpayment of conversion fees, Gupta added.



Recently, a liquor shop in the DDA complex in Naraina was sealed for violating the provisions.



As per reports, these illegal liquor shops have started operating across the city after the Delhi government's new excise policy which aims to revolutionise the liquor buying experience in the national capital.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the new excise policy also impacted the liquor mafias operating in the national capital.



