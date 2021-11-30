Liquor bottle found 50 m away from CM's chamber in Bihar assembly

Patna, Nov 30 (IANS) Opposition leaders in Bihar demanded resignation of the Chief Minister after an empty bottle of liquor was found inside the premises of the state assembly on Tuesday.



Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav inspected the place and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



"The empty bottle of liquor was found just 50 meters away from the chamber of the Chief Minister inside Bihar Vidhan Sabha. It shows the reality of the liquor ban. The liquor was either consumed in a high security restricted area inside Bihar Vidhan Sabha or someone came with the empty bottle. Nitish Kumar is taking high moral ground on liquor ban but his police are unable to check consumption," Tejashwi Yadav said.



He asked, "Is Bihar Chief Minister who is also holding the home ministry portfolio, sleeping? The DGP's office is a few meters away. Five to six security layers are put in place when the Chief Minister is present in the house. Despite this, liquor is being consumed inside the premises."



He also pointed out this issue inside the floor of the house.



"Chief minister always insisted on strict implementation of liquor ban. He is forcing others to take an oath not to consume liquor for the rest of their lives. He also asked NDA legislators to take oath a day earlier inside the central meeting hall of the assembly. And now, an empty bottle of liquor was found inside the premises, just a day after," Tejashwi said.



"Liquor is available all across the state. The claim of liquor ban is just an eyewash," he asserted.



Sunil Kumar, cabinet minister of liquor prohibition department said: "It is a very serious issue that a bottle of liquor was found inside the premises of Bihar Vidhan Sabha. We have initiated a high level inquiry into the matter and the truth will come out very soon. The investigators will scan all available CCTV cameras."



