Likely cyclonic storm Jowad to bring in more rains on east coast: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday and similar rains turning into heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from Friday evening owing to a likely formation of cyclonic storm.



The low pressure over south Thailand AND neighbourhood on Tuesday morning emerged into central Andaman Sea by evening and persisted over the same region till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.



It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD said.



As and when it turns into a cyclonic storm, it will be named as 'Cyclone Jowad'.



"Subsequently, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around December 4 morning," it said, adding, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha and heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal."



The depression may also bring light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over West Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.



Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea on December 2, into southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on December 3, over west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts during December 3 to 5.



--IANS

niv/vd