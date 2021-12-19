Take Precautions During Season Change To Beat COPD Complications: Doctors

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the second most common cause of non-communicable disease-related deaths in India, with the age-specific prevalence of COPD increasing rapidly after the age of 30 years.

The world celebrated COPD week, few days back in an effort to increase awareness about the disease. Doctors say that around 6 crore of the total Indian population suffers from COPD, which amounts to 6-7% of patients in India. There are around 300 crore patients in the world.

A study by the Canadian Journal of Respiratory Therapy has reported that the prevalence of COPD among individuals between 5 and 29 years ranged from 0.1%–0.9%, which increased to 1.6%–28.3% among the population aged 30 years or more. From 2007 to 2017, the percentage change in death and premature death due to COPD is over 39% and 37%, respectively.

Dr Moumita Chatterjee, consultant respiratory medicine, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, says chronic lung infections during season changes increase, hence extra precautions need to be taken by people with chronic chest infections.

“Simple precautions like covering the neck, switching off fans at night, sleeping with a light blanket at night, avoiding air conditioning and bathing in lukewarm water can go a long way in saving one from getting infections. The COPD patients, who take medicine or inhalers, will have to be very regular with their regime as inhalers are very effective in preventing any complications,” said Dr Chatterjee. She has some words of caution for COVID patients. If a COPD patient has COVID, chances are the lungs of the patient will get mild to severely damaged, leading to greater chances of getting pneumonia. It is advisable for such patients to consult a doctor at the earliest in case of any breathing discomfort. Dr Chatterjee laments poor levels of awareness about the disease in India. “Many a times we have noticed that patients say they do not have COPD when they come to us. But when we specifically ask them about the symptoms, they nod in affirmation. This shows that a large section of the population have asthma or COPD but have never been diagnosed as such,” she said, adding, “We have to keep in mind that COVID is a viral infection just like COVID.”

The doctor also asks COPD patients to take guard against pollution in the metro cities and burning of incense sticks at home or exposure to biomass fuel in villages, which can all prove fatal.

Respiratory medicine and critical care consultant at Woodlands Hospital, Dr Arup Kumar Halder points out that though COPD exacerbation is induced by various viruses, pollution or bacteria, fortunately COPD comes very lower in rank in terms of COVID complications. “We have not seen any severe COVID cases in COPD cases till now. One reason is that the COPD patients are taking inhaled steroids, which may actually down regulate the gateway to SARS-CoV2. The gateway to SARS-CoV2 is the ACE2 receptor. In general, untreated COPD patients have increased expression of this gateway and may have severe complications. Untreated COPD is a risk factor for severe COVID,” said Dr Halder.

Explaining further, the doctor said, “If you have hypertension, diabetes, obesity there are higher chances of COVID. In fact there was a study by CDC (Centre for Disease Control, USA) which showed that COPD ranks nine in terms of COVID risk factors.”

Dr Halder though is not yet sure how COPD will behave with the Omicron variant as with the Delta variant, there were not too many severe complications. The critical care specialist bats for vaccination against pneumonia, influenza and COVID, which can save a COPD patient. He also suggests regular freehand and breathing exercises along with a good nutritious diet.