Treatment Of Covid Patients Under PMJAY
New Delhi (The Hawk): Public Health being a state subject, response to the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily directed by the State Governments. National Health Authority has been providing necessary support to States/UTs for ensuring free COVID-19 testing and treatment to all eligible beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
When COVID-19 pandemic started, initially existing treatment packages were used for providing COVID related treatment. Later, special packages for treatment and testing of COVID-19 were introduced. Many State Governments decided to make COVID-19 testing & treatment free for all residents. While some of them used Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ecosystem including the NHA’s IT platform, others made it free. COVID-19 treatments have been captured in both general and COVID-19 specific packages of AB-PMJAY.
For the financial year 2020-21, a total of 3,27,672 hospital admissions were authorized towards COVID-19 treatment.
The allocation of funds under AB-PMJAY is integrated both for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 treatments. Funds are released as per the requirement of States/UTs. Out of a total of Rs. 5537.02 crore released to States/UTs in FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21, COVID-19 treatments worth Rs. 1157.66 crore were authorized in FY 2020-21.
AB-PMJAY is an entitlement-based scheme. The entitled beneficiary may directly visit any empanelled hospital (public or private) for availing treatment. However, to increase health awareness amongst beneficiaries, Ayushman cards are issued to them.
During the period from January 2020 to June 2021, 4.3 crore beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme.
List of dalits, tribal families and women who were treated under Ayushman Bharat in private hospitals from its inception till now is at Annexure I.
Following steps have been taken to issue e-cards to the beneficiaries:
- NHA collaborated with service providers such as CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL) for issuing free Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries.
- Comprehensive on-ground Ayushman card generation campaign called “Aapke Dwar Ayushman” was launched by NHA. The campaign leveraged the grassroots network of frontline health workers, Panchayati Raj executives (elected representatives and officials), and other resources to conduct door-to-door beneficiary mobilization and Ayushman card generation. Massive IEC campaigns were undertaken across the States.
- A comprehensive media and outreach strategy to spread awareness and empowering the beneficiaries about their entitlements under the scheme has been followed. This includes use of media vehicles such as outdoor media, announcements at major bus stations, passenger train branding, national and regional press coverage, op-eds and advertorials in print media, radio campaign, telecast of beneficiary testimonials via Doordarshan, mass messaging through SMS, traditional media etc.
- The village level beneficiary data is now published and available for use at grassroots for verification under the scheme.
The Minister of State (The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.
Annexure I
Hospital admissions authorized in private hospitals empanelled in AB-PMJAY
for SCs, STs and Women
|
States/UTs
|
Hospital admissions authorized under AB PM-JAY
|
Dalits (SC Beneficiaries)
|
Tribal (ST Beneficiaries)
|
Women Beneficiaries
|
A&N
|
-
|
-
|
150
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
4,10,131
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
-
|
10
|
14
|
ASSAM
|
2,993
|
3,730
|
51,904
|
BIHAR
|
28,847
|
2,186
|
58,802
|
CHANDIGARH
|
1,940
|
-
|
3,932
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
57,682
|
58,109
|
5,63,255
|
DNH AND DD
|
95
|
392
|
2,466
|
GOA
|
-
|
31
|
44
|
GUJARAT
|
23,883
|
29,464
|
1,96,737
|
HARYANA
|
96,304
|
58
|
1,02,597
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
4,837
|
588
|
11,326
|
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|
4,577
|
3,376
|
47,605
|
JHARKHAND
|
45,545
|
61,141
|
3,38,731
|
KARNATAKA
|
51
|
28
|
1,09,865
|
KERALA
|
2,028
|
208
|
3,67,937
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
4,312
|
2,212
|
1,70,079
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
135
|
592
|
1,51,546
|
MANIPUR
|
1,395
|
5,375
|
9,018
|
MEGHALAYA
|
171
|
14,929
|
96,156
|
MIZORAM
|
1
|
603
|
2,211
|
NAGALAND
|
1
|
3,962
|
5,705
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
596
|
-
|
1,585
|
PUNJAB
|
13,529
|
24
|
1,85,386
|
SIKKIM
|
94
|
474
|
600
|
TAMIL NADU
|
-
|
-
|
7,90,272
|
TRIPURA
|
383
|
116
|
1,080
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
1,76,194
|
3,414
|
2,58,316
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
4,510
|
1,402
|
77,515
|
TOTAL
|
470103
|
192424
|
4014965
