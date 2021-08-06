Treatment Of Covid Patients Under PMJAY

New Delhi (The Hawk): Public Health being a state subject, response to the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily directed by the State Governments. National Health Authority has been providing necessary support to States/UTs for ensuring free COVID-19 testing and treatment to all eligible beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

When COVID-19 pandemic started, initially existing treatment packages were used for providing COVID related treatment. Later, special packages for treatment and testing of COVID-19 were introduced. Many State Governments decided to make COVID-19 testing & treatment free for all residents. While some of them used Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ecosystem including the NHA’s IT platform, others made it free. COVID-19 treatments have been captured in both general and COVID-19 specific packages of AB-PMJAY.

For the financial year 2020-21, a total of 3,27,672 hospital admissions were authorized towards COVID-19 treatment.

The allocation of funds under AB-PMJAY is integrated both for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 treatments. Funds are released as per the requirement of States/UTs. Out of a total of Rs. 5537.02 crore released to States/UTs in FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21, COVID-19 treatments worth Rs. 1157.66 crore were authorized in FY 2020-21.

AB-PMJAY is an entitlement-based scheme. The entitled beneficiary may directly visit any empanelled hospital (public or private) for availing treatment. However, to increase health awareness amongst beneficiaries, Ayushman cards are issued to them.

During the period from January 2020 to June 2021, 4.3 crore beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme.

List of dalits, tribal families and women who were treated under Ayushman Bharat in private hospitals from its inception till now is at Annexure I.

Following steps have been taken to issue e-cards to the beneficiaries:

NHA collaborated with service providers such as CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL) for issuing free Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Comprehensive on-ground Ayushman card generation campaign called “Aapke Dwar Ayushman” was launched by NHA. The campaign leveraged the grassroots network of frontline health workers, Panchayati Raj executives (elected representatives and officials), and other resources to conduct door-to-door beneficiary mobilization and Ayushman card generation. Massive IEC campaigns were undertaken across the States.

A comprehensive media and outreach strategy to spread awareness and empowering the beneficiaries about their entitlements under the scheme has been followed. This includes use of media vehicles such as outdoor media, announcements at major bus stations, passenger train branding, national and regional press coverage, op-eds and advertorials in print media, radio campaign, telecast of beneficiary testimonials via Doordarshan, mass messaging through SMS, traditional media etc.

The village level beneficiary data is now published and available for use at grassroots for verification under the scheme.

The Minister of State (The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.

Annexure I

Hospital admissions authorized in private hospitals empanelled in AB-PMJAY

for SCs, STs and Women

States/UTs Hospital admissions authorized under AB PM-JAY Dalits (SC Beneficiaries) Tribal (ST Beneficiaries) Women Beneficiaries A&N - - 150 ANDHRA PRADESH 4,10,131 ARUNACHAL PRADESH - 10 14 ASSAM 2,993 3,730 51,904 BIHAR 28,847 2,186 58,802 CHANDIGARH 1,940 - 3,932 CHHATTISGARH 57,682 58,109 5,63,255 DNH AND DD 95 392 2,466 GOA - 31 44 GUJARAT 23,883 29,464 1,96,737 HARYANA 96,304 58 1,02,597 HIMACHAL PRADESH 4,837 588 11,326 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 4,577 3,376 47,605 JHARKHAND 45,545 61,141 3,38,731 KARNATAKA 51 28 1,09,865 KERALA 2,028 208 3,67,937 MADHYA PRADESH 4,312 2,212 1,70,079 MAHARASHTRA 135 592 1,51,546 MANIPUR 1,395 5,375 9,018 MEGHALAYA 171 14,929 96,156 MIZORAM 1 603 2,211 NAGALAND 1 3,962 5,705 PUDUCHERRY 596 - 1,585 PUNJAB 13,529 24 1,85,386 SIKKIM 94 474 600 TAMIL NADU - - 7,90,272 TRIPURA 383 116 1,080 UTTAR PRADESH 1,76,194 3,414 2,58,316 UTTARAKHAND 4,510 1,402 77,515 TOTAL 470103 192424 4014965

