Health Ministry's eSanjeevani Completes 1.3 Cr Consultations

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s eSanjeevani initiative today completed 1.3 Crore (13 million) consultations. eSanjeevani is a telemedicine initiative of Govt. of India. As a digital platform of healthcare services delivery,it has gradually shaped into a parallel stream for the Indian healthcare delivery system. Today, around 90,000 patients utilise the eSanjeevani platform on a daily basis.Two variants of eSanjeevani, namely - doctor to doctor (eSanjeevaniAB-HWC) and patient to doctor (eSanjeevaniOPD) are providing remote consultations all over India.Launched in November 2019 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, eSanjeevaniAB-HWC is planned to be implemented at 1,55,000 Health and Wellness Centres under Govt. of India’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme, in ‘Hub & Spoke’ model by December 2022. eSanjeevaniAB-HWC is currently functional at over 27,000 Health and Wellness Centres and these spokes are being served by around 3000 hubs which are located in district hospitals, medical colleges etc.eSanjeevaniOPD, the second variant of this mammoth telemedicine initiative, was rolled out on the 13th of April 2020 during the first lockdown, when the OPDs across the country were shutdown. eSanjeevaniOPD enables access to outpatient services by the patients in the confines of their homes. Over 430 online OPDs are hosted on eSanjeevaniOPD. Over 4,000 doctors practice telemedicine on eSanjeevani platform. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing’s Mohali branch is providing end-to-end technical services like development, implementation, operations and training of health personnel. The team in Mohali is working on increasing the capacity of this first of its kind of platform that is growing at noticeable pace.10 States that are leading in terms of adoption (13411325) of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (4223054), Karnataka (2415774), Tamil Nadu (1599283), Uttar Pradesh (1371799), Gujarat (485735), Madhya Pradesh (447878), Bihar (436383), Maharashtra (403376), West Bengal (369441), Uttarakhand (271513).