Chandigarh (The Hawk): Institution for Secretarial Practices & Development(INSPIRE) a non-profit voluntary body, Chandigarh organized 4th Webinar on Boosting Immunity & Well-being Through Mindfulness During Covid Times” by Dr. Nayanika Singh, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Punjab, Chandigarh.

Dr. Nayanika Singh, in her address, said that inadequate or poor quality sleep leads to obesity, sickness, poor performance and other major health issues. She informed that practising mindfulness helps your immune system to better fight with illness. Mindfulness helps you to lower your stress, improves your memory and helps your body to repair itself. She further focused on taking rich nutrient diet and engage yourself in moderate exercises, yoga, meditation etc. This shall help in fighting with physical as well as mental illness.

Those present included Shri D.M.S. Bedi, Chairman, Sh KG Grover, Vice Chairman, INSPIRE, Shri J.N. Bakshi, Advisor & Secretary General, INSPIRE. Sh N.P Amoli, Chairman, Manas International School, Dehradun. Sh Lalit Bansal, Former Chairman, INSPIRE and Sh Rajan Nanda, Former Vice Chairman, INSPIRE.