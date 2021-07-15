Reimagine Healthy Living With Medicinal Mushrooms By Rooted Actives

Medicinal Mushrooms have been used for centuries across Asia and Western Countries to treat a variety of diseases and for overall wellness from Immunity, Cardio, Gut & Digestions, Brain health and more.In line with the global recognition medicinal mushrooms have received for their health benefits, Rooted Actives has pioneered Medicinal Mushroom Extracts and Superfood blends of Medicinal Mushrooms with herbs like Elderberry, Bacopa, Maca, Ashwagandha, etc., for areas such as Immunity, Cardio, Brain health and others.The company blends only the best-available herbs and mushrooms and has also recently introduced a its flagship product - Mushroom coffee, a healthier coffee with mushroom infusions that tastes exactly like coffee Medicinal Mushrooms such as Reishi, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Lions Mane, Shiitake, etc. are increasingly being consumed as powdered extracts (easily mixed with water, tea, salads, juices, etc) for a variety of health concerns. They have been well researched and proven since ancient times across Asia and the globe, finding applications in a variety of health concerns ranging from immunity, heart, nervous system, and more.Commenting on the inspiration behind Rooted Actives' Founder, Rakesh Bhatnagar, stated, "With increasing work pressure and hectic lifestyles, high BP, cardio issues and low immunity are now quite common. We resolved to create world-class health products derived from plant medicine and herbs - and with the ongoing pandemic, the zeal got stronger, and thus was born Rooted Actives."Rooted Actives spent years in researching and pioneered sophisticated extraction methods to enable easy absorption of nutrients by the body. Medicinal Mushrooms are in general, high on fibre, vitamins, minerals and amino acids, and are powerful adaptogens & super antioxidants to help manage illnesses and boost immunity.Drawing inspiration from our rich history of traditional and proven treatments, Rooted Actives' range of products are preservative-free, and without fillers of any kind, which is a problem with a majority of supplements these days. And with high concentrations of clinically proven medicinal mushrooms and herbs, the brand's products are quite potent without any side effects."When I personally benefited from medicinal mushroom trials and with all the research available globally and from Indian Mushroom Research Institute, Solan (HP), it was clear that it is quite beneficial across multiple ailments and must be formulated for everyone to use," he added. Rooted Actives, under its social initiative, buys its raw products from farmers at a premium, while also helping them with modern farming practices to increase product quality and production yield.Post the launch of its pioneering Mushroom coffee, Rooted Actives is set to launch an entire range of medicinal mushroom-infused personal care range, formulated to have high impact in the areas of blemishes, hydration, pigmentation and overall beauty benefits.Rooted Actives is a leading medicinal mushrooms and plant-based Superfoods company. The Company offers a range of Medicinal Mushroom extracts & blends of Medicinal mushrooms with super herbs like Ashwagandha, Giloy, Elderberry, Maca etc to support Cardio, Brain, Immunity & Inner beauty, besides its popular coffee alternative - Mushroom Coffee, a blend of coffee with Lion's Mane & Chaga for better focus, immunity & heart health. For more information, please visit www.rootedactives.com.—ANI