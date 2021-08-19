Rare Nasal Tumour Removed from 4-year-old Girl Child in two Precision Surgeries

Kattankulathur (The Hawk): A rare nasal tumour in a four-year-old girl child, which had blocked both her nasal passages and was menacingly extending into her left eye, has been remarkably removed in two well spaced-out precision surgeries in a first-of-its-kind medical feat at the SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur, near here. This was a medical saga over a six-month period since the female child was brought by her parents to the Hospital's ENT Out-Patient Department with complaints of nasal blockage, snoring, protrusion of the left eye and excessive tearing from left eye since infancy.

The girl's medical history revealed that a biopsy done on her when she was ten months old in another hospital, had diagnosed a very unusual tumour- Myofibroblastic tumour-, and the child had undergone 30 cycles of chemotherapy. Despite the treatment, the tumour had grown and blocked both nasal passages. It had also extended into the poor girl's left eye and was displacing it "outwards and downwards". Further Investigations by expert doctors at SRM revealed a very extensive tumour in the left nasal cavity with extension into the left eye, engulfing the left eyeball and displacing the eye outwards.

The team of doctors, including Prof. Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar, Dr. Shivapriya, Dr. B. Gayathri, Dr. Radhakrishnan, Departments of ENT, Anaesthesiology & Opthalmology, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, first did a very fine procedure on the girl child on February 5, 2021, so that the tumour was 'debulked' using a nasal endoscope and only a small incision externally.

This first procedure was necessary as the tumour had become hard in the wake of the chemotherapy and had made dissection difficult. After widening the nasal airway, doctors decided to stagger the second operation, pending confirmation of the diagnosis by histopathological examination of the excised tissue. The histopathological examination confirmed it as 'Myofibroblastic tumour', a very rare type of malignancy, especially in a child and that too in the nose. Only 23 such cases have been reported so far. Subsequently, on July 6, 2021, the team of doctors performed the second operation on the girl child to remove the tumour extension into her left eye, as that was exerting pressure and displacing the eye. It was a very delicate procedure done successfully by the doctors team at SRM.

Then, the doctors removed the remaining tumour in the 'frontal sinus and orbit' encircling the eye endoscopically, in combination with a small incision above the eye. On recovery, the eyeball has regressed back into the socket, the girl's vision has been preserved and she is now normal. The child is being followed up at regular intervals and is free from any of her earlier symptoms. This successful treatment of an extremely unusual nasal malignancy spreading to the eye was made possible due to the team work and expertise of ENT Surgeons, Anaesthesiologists and Ophthalmologists, aided by modern endoscopes and instruments available at the SRM Hospital.