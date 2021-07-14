Over 39.59 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that 39,59,21,220 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, through all sources.





Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 38,07,68,770 doses as per data available at 8 am today.





The ministry said that 1,51,52,450 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered.





Till date, 38,76,97,935 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 37,14,441 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.





Meanwhile, many states such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also experiencing shortages in COVID-19 vaccines.





The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.





"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," said the health ministry.





As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.





In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)



