NCL becomes first PSU To vaccinate Entire workforce for Covid-19

New Delhi (The Hawk): Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a Coal India Ltd subsidiary has become the first PSU in the country, which has got all its employees and their family members vaccinatedagainst Covid-19. The company has a strength of around fifty thousand people comprising of over thirteen thousand full time employees, sixteen thousand contract workers and their twenty thousand family members residing in and around its operation areas.

“During the unprecedented crisis of Covid, our coal warriors worked 24X7 and ensured uninterrupted coal supply to the nation. They are our real assets and the health and safety of them and their families are our prime concern. We left no stone unturned to get them vaccinated.” NCL CMD Shri Prabhat Kumar Sinha said.

The company started its covidvaccination drive with full support of local administration and later on also mobilized its own resources to get all its workforce and their families vaccinated. Various target groups were identified and special drives along with door to door campaigns were conducted to achieve this goal.

“As all of the workforce along with their family members have been administered with first dose, we have already started administering second dose to them. The company has also procured thirty thousand doses of the vaccine that not only helped us in administration of first dose, but also giving fillip to the second dose vaccination drive. We will also be able to complete their second dose of vaccination very soon.” Said Shri Charles Juster, General Manager (Personnel), NCL.

NCL is Singrauli based Miniratna company of the Government of India operating with 10 highly mechanized opencast coal mines and accounts for 15 per cent of national coal production. The company had produced over 115 million tonnes of coal during the last financial year.