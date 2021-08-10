Follow Us:

More than 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App

Details about price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) etc are available on App

New Delhi (The Hawk): As on 04.08.2021, approximately 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App.  The users of the App are able to find details about name and price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), quality assurance and transaction details, etc.   The State/UT- wise data of users of the App is as

State/Union Territory-wise data of Jan Aushadhi Sugam App users as on 04.08.2021

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Total number of Installation by users

1

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

37

2

Andhra Pradesh

5562

3

Arunachal Pradesh

121

4

Assam

2318

5

Bihar

13328

6

Chandigarh

864

7

Chhattisgarh

3226

8

Delhi

28855

9

Goa

409

10

Gujarat

12830

11

Haryana

10580

12

Himachal Pradesh

1073

13

Jammu And Kashmir

1828

14

Jharkhand

3481

15

Karnataka

30487

16

Kerala

22498

17

Ladakh

0

18

Lakshadweep

7

19

Madhya Pradesh

9092

20

Maharashtra

24061

21

Manipur

115

22

Meghalaya

80

23

Mizoram

24

24

Nagaland

50

25

Odisha

7444

26

Puducherry

316

27

Punjab

7084

28

Rajasthan

8201

29

Sikkim

65

30

Tamil Nadu

13074

31

Telangana

7708

32

D&NH and DD

217

33

Tripura

262

34

Uttar Pradesh

44517

35

Uttarakhand

2748

36

West Bengal

15554

37

No. of users in the country without State/UT level registration

887540

38

Other Countries (Global)

7963

Total

1173619

Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly.

This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

