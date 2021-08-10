More than 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App
Details about price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) etc are available on App
|
State/Union Territory-wise data of Jan Aushadhi Sugam App users as on 04.08.2021
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of the State/UT
|
Total number of Installation by users
|
1
|
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|
37
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
5562
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
121
|
4
|
Assam
|
2318
|
5
|
Bihar
|
13328
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
864
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
3226
|
8
|
Delhi
|
28855
|
9
|
Goa
|
409
|
10
|
Gujarat
|
12830
|
11
|
Haryana
|
10580
|
12
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1073
|
13
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
1828
|
14
|
Jharkhand
|
3481
|
15
|
Karnataka
|
30487
|
16
|
Kerala
|
22498
|
17
|
Ladakh
|
0
|
18
|
Lakshadweep
|
7
|
19
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
9092
|
20
|
Maharashtra
|
24061
|
21
|
Manipur
|
115
|
22
|
Meghalaya
|
80
|
23
|
Mizoram
|
24
|
24
|
Nagaland
|
50
|
25
|
Odisha
|
7444
|
26
|
Puducherry
|
316
|
27
|
Punjab
|
7084
|
28
|
Rajasthan
|
8201
|
29
|
Sikkim
|
65
|
30
|
Tamil Nadu
|
13074
|
31
|
Telangana
|
7708
|
32
|
D&NH and DD
|
217
|
33
|
Tripura
|
262
|
34
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
44517
|
35
|
Uttarakhand
|
2748
|
36
|
West Bengal
|
15554
|
37
|
No. of users in the country without State/UT level registration
|
887540
|
38
|
Other Countries (Global)
|
7963
|
Total
|
1173619
Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly.
This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
*******