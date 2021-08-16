Follow Us:

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 54.58 Cr

Recovery Rate currently at 97.48%

32,937 Daily New Cases reported in last 24 hours

India's Active Caseload (3,81,947) presently constitute 1.18% of total cases

Daily Positivity Rate (2.79%) less than 3% for last 21 days

New Delhi (The Hawk): India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 54.58 Cr. Cumulatively, 54,58,57,108 vaccine doses have been administered through 61,54,235 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 17,43,114 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,50,751

2nd Dose

81,00,615

FLWs

1st Dose

1,82,78,787

2nd Dose

1,21,73,133

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

19,68,99,466

2nd Dose

1,54,10,416

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

11,73,89,912

2nd Dose

4,57,91,230

Over 60 years

1st Dose

8,11,53,834

2nd Dose

4,03,08,964

Total

54,58,57,108

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate stands at 97.48%.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,14,11,924 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 35,909 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported 32,937daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since fifty consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 3,81,947. Active cases now constitute only1.18% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 11,81,212tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 49.48 crore (49,48,05,652) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.01% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.79% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% forlast 21 days and below 5% for 70 consecutive days now.

