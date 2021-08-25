Follow Us:

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed 59 Cr landmark

The HawkWed, 25 Aug 2021 1629888860773
qw

More than 61 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours

Recovery Rate currently at 97.67%

37,593 New Cases reported in the last 24 hours

India's Active Caseload (3,22,327) is 0.99% of Total Cases

Daily Positivity Rate (2.10%) less than 3% for last 30 days

New Delhi (The Hawk): India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 59 Crore landmark yesterday. With the administration of 61,90,930 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 Cr (59,55,04,593) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 65,52,748 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 8 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,54,325

2nd Dose

82,50,871

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,09,553

2nd Dose

1,27,11,166

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

22,37,85,210

2nd Dose

2,11,94,373

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

12,43,11,158

2nd Dose

4,99,65,293

Over 60 years

1st Dose

8,40,42,537

2nd Dose

4,25,80,107

Total

59,55,04,593

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 34,169 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,17,54,281.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.67%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 59 consecutive days now.

37,593 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,22,327. At 0.99%, Active cases presently form less than 1% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,92,755 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 51.11 Cr (51,11,84,547) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.92% remains less than 3% for the last 61 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 30 days and below 5% for 79 consecutive days now.

Rishabh KapoorRishabh Kapoor

Around the Web