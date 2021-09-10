Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar inaugurates Seminar on Population, Human Capital & Sustainable Dev

Digital Population Clock inaugurated at Institute for Economic Growth, Delhi



Health Ministry committed to strengthening health infrastructure across the country and fulfill Prime Minister’s Vision of “Health for All”: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar inaugurated and presided over the Seminar on Population, Human Capital and Sustainable Development (healthy people – healthy future), here today. She also inaugurated a digital population clock at the Institute for Economic Growth nestled inside the University of Delhi. The Union Minister launched a book titled “Infant and Child Mortality In Assam – Demographic and Socio-Economic Interrelations” written by Dr. Dipanjali Haloi and Dr. Suresh Sharma and a HMIS Brochure / Ready Reckoner at the event.

Wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, Dr Pawar spoke on the need to have greater discussion and awareness on population as India is poised to become the most populous country by 2027 according to estimates. She underlined that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is committed to strengthening the health infrastructure across the country and fulfill the Prime Minister’s Vision of “Health for All”.

Dr Pawar observed, “Population policy should intend to stabilize population and it requires both macro and micro approach. Government is ensuring that everyone gets clean fuel, house, clean water and health care.” Enumerating how population estimation is critical in the distribution and access to public goods, she brought to light the critical role Population Research Centers (PRCs) can play in carrying out research on contemporary issues.

The Health Minister appreciated the wide range of studies conducted by the PRCs which help in policy formulation and evaluation of schemes. She noted that PRCs have visited all the Health and Wellness centers in India. She underlined how Population Research Centres can help the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in monitoring various flagship programs of the Government of India like Lakshya, Kayakalp and Ayushman Bharat.

Dr Pawar emphasized that the population clock will be beneficial to everyone as it provides an interactive and quick overview of the entire nation’s population. She said that the population clock will provide minute by minute estimate of India’s population. It will also help in capturing data regarding Total Fertility Rate, Infant Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Rate. She hoped that this clock will this be able to create awareness in young generations apart from its importance in research.

Ms. Sandhya Krishnamurthy, DG (Stats.), Shri D. K. Ojha, DDG (Stats.) and other senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present.