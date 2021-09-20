COVID-19: India Logs 30,256 New Cases

India is seeing a static trend of Covid-19 cases daily. For the past 10 days, the number of cases reported daily has fluctuated between 35 thousand and 25 thousand. On September 10, 33,376 fresh cases were reported which then decreased to 25,404 for four days.What experts feared as the beginning trends of the third wave was declining with this trend as over 40 thousand cases were being recorded in the preceding days. From around 27 thousand cases on 14th September, the number of cases started rising up again. The cases consistently went up to 35,662 over the period of three days but then saw a sharp dip of 5 thousand cases the very next day. For two consecutive days, the active cases stand at around 30,000. As of September 17, 2021, the active cases stand at 3,18,181 (the lowest in 1823 days) and the recovery rate at 97.72%. while 30,256 new cases have been reported. At the peak of the second wave, cases as high as 4,14,188 new ones, were being recorded daily. At that time, only 2.2% of the population was fully vaccinated and around 10% jabbed with the first dose. However, around 41% of the people have received their first dose now and 13.3% have been fully vaccinated. Most of the experts believe that the third wave is set to hit India in the month of October and have expressed concerns about India's preparedness for it.