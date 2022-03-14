Tourism Ministry Formulates National Strategy & Roadmap For Medical And Wellness Tourism

In order to create a robust framework and synergy amongst the Central Government Ministries, State Governments and Private Sector for promoting India as a Medical and Wellness Tourism destination, Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism.In order to provide dedicated institutional framework to take forward the cause of promotion of Medical Tourism, Ministry of Tourism has constituted a National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board with the Hon'ble Minister (Tourism) as its Chairman.As part of its on-going activities, Ministry of Tourism, releases global print, electronic and online media campaigns in important and potential markets overseas, under the ‘Incredible India’ brand-line, to promote various tourism destinations and products of the country. Digital promotions are also regularly undertaken through the Social Media accounts of the Ministry on different themes including the theme of Medical Tourism. 'Medical Visa’ has been introduced, which can be given for specific purpose to foreign travellers coming to India for medical treatment. ‘E- Medical Visa’ and ‘E-Medical Attendant Visa’ have also been introduced for 156 countries.Ministry of Tourism provides financial Assistance under Market Development Assistance Scheme to Medical Tourism Service Providers accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) for participation in Medical/ Tourism Fairs, Medical Conferences, Wellness Conferences, Wellness Fairs and allied Road Shows. This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.