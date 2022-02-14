Regency Health Gets International Honor; Becomes First In City For Down Syndrome Screening During Pregnancy

Regency Health has become the 1st centre in the region to be recognized by the Fetal Medicine Foundation, London for Down Syndrome screening during the first trimester of the pregnancy. The honour came after Regency Hospital’s Fetal Medicine specialist Dr Ruchika Puri who got her FMF certification, as her work was meeting the International Standards. Dr Puri is now among the 226 FMF certified Indian NT specialists with successful audit, making Regency Health the 1st centre of the region having international recognition for Down Syndrome screening in 1st trimester of pregnancy."We are honoured to bag this recognition from the prestigious Fetal Medicine Foundation, London (United Kingdom). Many congratulations to Dr Ruchika Puri for her relentless efforts and hard work, which enabled us to bag this prestigious recognition. Recognitions like this not only encourage us to do good work for the society but also it proves that we are working in the right direction”, said Dr Atul Kapoor, Managing Director, Regency Health."Down Syndrome is the most common cause of Mental Retardation in which the baby has 47 chromosomes instead of normal 46. Its screening is now offered routinely to all pregnant women in the first trimester of pregnancy. It is done by combining maternal characteristics, sonographic markers and serum biochemistry. Though we cannot change any thing in this chromosomal disorder, but screening for this condition in pregnancy provides us the opportunity of termination or to allow us to prepare ourself for the birth of baby with this condition", said Dr Ruchika Puri.It is a misconception that Down syndrome screening should be offered only to women more than 35 yrs of age. However 80 per cent of Down Syndrome babies are born to mothers under the age of 35 yrs. This is due to the fact that most the pregnancies are seen in women lesser than 35 yrs of age.Regency’s division of Fetal Medicine which is a superspeciality in the field of Obstetrics, aims at providing supreme care to THE FETUS-the unborn baby. Fetal Medicine has revolutionized the manangement of pregnancy by providing a window into the womb and identifying previously unknown problems in the FETUS. The spectrum of Fetal Medicine ranges from prenatal screening and detection of Chromosomal abnormalities, early detection of fetal structural abnormalities, Prediction and prevention of preeclampsia and preterm birth, Fetal growth restriction, problems of multiple pregnancies and Invasive testing, Fetal surveillance and Counselling. —KA