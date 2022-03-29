Reduction In Fee Of Medical Colleges/Universities

The Section 10 (Clause (i) of Sub-section (1)) of National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for framing of guidelines for determination of fees and all other charges in respect of fifty percent of seats in private medical institutions and deemed to be universities which are governed under the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, National Medical Commission (NMC) has framed the guidelines and the same was issued on 03.02.2022.The Government has taken following steps to increase the opportunities for medical studies, within the country. The number of UG seats have increased from 51,348 before 2014 to 89875 seats as of date which is an increase of 75%. The numbers of PG seats have increased by 93% from 31,185 seats before 2014 to 60202 seats.The steps to increase the seats include: -Centrally Sponsored Scheme for establishment of new medical college by upgrading district/ referral hospital under which 157 new medical colleges have been approved and 71 are already functional.Centrally Sponsored Scheme for strengthening/ upgradation of existing State Government/Central Government Medical Colleges to increase MBBS and PG seats.Central Sector Scheme for upgradation of Government Medical Colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks. A total of 75 projects have been approved and 55 have been completed.Under Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved. Undergraduate courses have started in 19 AIIMS.Relaxation in the norms for setting up of Medical College in terms of requirement for faculty, staff, bed strength and other infrastructure.DNB qualification has been recognized for appointment as faculty to take care of shortage of faculty.Enhancement of age limit for appointment/ extension/ re-employment against posts of teachers/dean/principal/ director in medical colleges up to 70 years. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.