PM Modi Committed To Providing Affordable Medicines To Poor, Says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to fulfilling his mission of proving affordable and accessible medicine to the poor and deprived section, and has set up over 8600 Jan Aushadhi Centres across India with quality medicines available 50 per cent cheaper.In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mandaviya said, "When Narendra Modi took oath in 2014, the Prime Minister had said that my government would be dedicated to the poor and the deprived sections. Therefore, more than 8600 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being run in the country to provide medicines at cheaper prices to the poor and the middle class. At Jan Aushadhi Kendra, affordable medicine is available at less than 50 per cent cost."On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi week from March 1 to 7, the Union Minister further told ANI that the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being run keeping in mind that the cost of medicine should be kept at a minimum. "Illness comes unannounced. It comes to the rich and poor both but When a rich person gets sick, he has money to buy medicines but when a poor person gets sick, it doesn't happen," he added.March 1-7 is being celebrated as Jan Aushadhi Week and the Centre has organized several programs across the country to spread awareness about the importance of Jan Aushdhi Kendras.Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that on the first day of Jan Aushadhi week, a padayatra has been taken out in 75 cities of the country. With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in November 2008. Under the scheme, as per the ministry, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. —ANI