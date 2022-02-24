Mandaviya Launches ICMR/ DHR Policy On Biomedical Innovation & Entrepreneurship For Medical Professionals

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare along with Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare launched the “ICMR/ DHR Policy on Biomedical Innovation & Entrepreneurship for Medical Professionals, Scientists and Technologists at Medical, Dental, Para-Medical Institutes/Colleges", here today.Acknowledging research and innovation as primary pillars that propel any country towards growth and development in a competitive global canvas, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “It is time that India also demonstrates its strength and mettle through research, entrepreneurship and innovative initiatives in the health sector, including medical devices. Under the leadership and guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, India has taken several notable steps towards self reliance and self-sustenance, especially in vaccine development during the pandemic period. I am very hopeful that this Policy of DHR-ICMR unveiled today will motivate, incentivise and give a fillip to all the stakeholders. It will ensure multi-disciplinary collaboration, promote start-up culture and develop an innovation led ecosystem at the medical institutes across the country by promoting Make-in India, Start-Up-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India.”The Union Minister stated that “Our medical workforce comprising of doctors, paramedical staff, technicians have a wealth of knowledge based on their experience of working with fundamental problems at the cutting edge level. They also have ideas for innovations. Till now, these could not get a policy framework and platform for further growth. This Policy will connect the industry, technical institutions and promote commercial translation of these ideas and innovations in the health sector. When our philosophy of Seva Bhaav is clubbed with medical expertise and entrepreneurship, I am confident that this will develop a vibrant ecosystem in India, which will not only benefit our citizens but the society and India as a whole.”Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare appreciated the initiative and congratulated DHR and ICMR for bringing out this very important policy document and stated “I strongly believe that this Policy will create innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem at Medical Colleges/Institutes and will create a pipeline of healthcare innovations including medical device and diagnostic products in India. Wider dissemination and implementation of this policy will catalyze biomedical innovation & entrepreneurship in the country in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of New India.” She added that doctors and medical professionals are ideally positioned to be on the forefront of innovation and research.Prof. Balram Bharagava, Secretary, DHR and Director General, ICMR said “The ICMR/DHR policy on Biomedical Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Medical Professionals is a game changer. It will enable medical institutions to actively support their personnel in contributing towards the innovation and entrepreneurial ventures with the ultimate goal of positively impacting human-health & well-being. It resonates with the motto of our Hon’ble Prime Minister to “Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper” I am very hopeful that this policy will bring about a paradigm shift in the innovation and entrepreneurship culture in the country and will have far reaching impact on all the medical colleges and institutes across the country.”As per the Policy, the medical professionals/ doctors will be encouraged to pursue entrepreneurial ventures by forming start-up companies, taking adjunct position in Company- Non-Executive Director or Scientific Advisor. The doctors will also be permitted to undertake inter-institutional and industry projects alone or through companies, license technologies to business entities leading to commercialisation, revenue generation for self-sustenance and societal benefit. The medical professionals will also be permitted to take-up sabbatical for translational and commercialisation of their innovation through their start-up company set-up following institute’s permission. The Policy will promote interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation, technology development, skill development and foster entrepreneurship development & Make-in-India product development for societal benefit. DHR- ICMR formulated this Policy in consultation with other Government Department/ Ministries/Organisations such as DPIIT, DST, WIPO, DSIR, AIIMS, IIT Delhi etc. This Policy is an attempt to enable medical institutions to actively support their personnel to contribute in innovation and entrepreneurship associated activities.