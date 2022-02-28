Janaushadhi Diwas Week To Be Observed From March 1 To 7

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals is going to celebrate their 4th Jan Aushadhi Diwas by organizing weeklong celebrations at different locations across the country covering all States/UTs. This will generate awareness about the usages of generic medicines and benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.Various events during the week long celebrations will be conducted with closed coordination of PMBJKs owners, Beneficiaries, State/UT officials, Public Representatives, Doctors, Health Workers, Nurses, Pharmacists, Jan Aushadhi Mitra’s and other stakeholders to discuss about the Scheme, its salient features and achievements. All the activities will be organized within the spirit of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and several events have been planned at 75 locations.The events have been planned in different cities starting from 1st of March 2022 to 7th March 2022, which will focus on awareness about the Jan Aushadhi Scheme, Seminars, participation of children, women and NGO’s, Heritage walks and Health walks and many other activities. The main event of “Jan Aushadhi Diwas” will be held on 7th March 2022 (Monday) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwant Khuba will grace the event.With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India in November, 2008.As on 31st January, 2022, the number of stores has increased to 8,675. Under the PMBJP, all 739 districts of the nation have been covered. The scheme ensures easy reach of affordable medicine to the people in every nook and corner of the country. The Government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,500 by the end of March 2025. Product basket of PMBJP comprises of 1451 drugs and 240 surgical instruments. Further, new medicines and nutraceuticals products like protein powder, malt-based food supplements, protein bar, immunity bar, sanitizer, masks, glucometer, oximeter, etc. have been launched. At present three IT enabled warehouses of PMBJP are functional at Gurugram, Chennai & Guwahati and fourth one is ready to start operations at Surat. Further, 39 distributors have been appointed across the country to support the supply of medicines to remote and rural areas.