Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra Programme Held On 4th Jan Aushadhi Diwas

On 3rd Day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas week long celebrations, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra programme has been conducted across the country at 75 locations to engage children as our Bal Mitras with Jan Aushadhi scheme to educate them about the benefits of the Pariyojana, price difference between Jan Aushadhi medicines and branded medicines, savings, Jan Aushadhi Seva Bhi Rozgar Bhi, etc.In addition to this, to engage our Bal Mitra’s with Jan Aushadhi, PMBI has conducted an online quiz on Jan Aushadhi through MyGov platform with a prize of Rs. 200/- coupon each to 100 Bal Mitras. PMBI has organized release of sky lanterns and balloons at 75 locations, across the country to spread the message of the Jan Aushadhi.The programme this year is being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's independence which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.