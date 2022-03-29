Implementation Of Integrated District Public Health Labs In The Country

Government of India is providing support to establish Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) in all the 730 districts of States/UTs in phased manner under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). For Financial Year 2021-22, Integrated Public Health Laboratories in 70 Districts across the country are envisaged for establishment/strengthening.The total fund allocated for the establishment of IPHL in the States/UTs is Rs. 1482.50 Crores for the period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.