How to Choose the Best Linen Shirt for Men?

Shirts have remained an essential pick for almost every season. Whether you’re heading for a vacation or gearing up for that crucial interview, a collection of quality shirts is an absolute necessity. However, despite its importance, one can get easily distracted looking at the huge variety available in the market.

Linen shirts for men qualify as one of the finest picks if you’re looking for something that is reliable, versatile, and effortless. In this article, we look at how you can choose the best linen shirt for your wardrobe.

Do You Really Need Linen? Why?

As the mercury rises, we look for garments that can keep us cool and chic at the same time. Linen is an elegant yet natural fabric that makes for an ideal choice for staying cool during warmer months. Its low thread count and hollow fibre allow the free flow of air and help you stay fresh and cool throughout the day.

Furthermore, linen shirts look better when creased or crumpled. Yes, you heard that right! You don’t have to think about ironing it every now and then. They are a classic and timeless piece of apparel that you can wear on any occasion.

How to Wear a Linen Shirt for Men?

The elegance of a linen shirt lies in its inherent versatility. They serve just as well in the office as they do on a sun-drenched holiday. If you are going for a casual event, embrace linen’s natural creases in all its glory. They will amplify the laid-back look that you are after.

For formal occasions, you can consider a Tencel or cotton blend, which does not crease as much. Moreover, you can keep an eye out for retro-style Cuban collars with subtle pocket detail that can transform your professional business attire.

Enhance Your Pick

Sophisticated and relaxed, linen shirts are an effortless pick for any environment. However, there are a few things that you should keep in mind before moving ahead with your purchase. Here are some tips on how you can choose the best linen shirts for men: -

A slimmer fit with a shorter sleeve

The linen shirts are comfortable and breezier than other standard fabrics; however, you can choose what fits best on your body. A slim cut and short sleeves can give you a refined look and highlight the contours of your physique.

Look for a different print

The problem with a white or an ivory linen shirt is that it alters the vibe in the wrong light. Look for some different print designs to elevate your outfit. You can experiment with the colors that would work with what you already have in your wardrobe.

Manage Your Sweat Stains

If you sweat a lot or will be out in the sun for a long time, plan ahead and choose linen shirts for men. Linen shirts will help you avoid annoying sweat patches with their highly breathable fabric. Moreover, the anti-bacterial properties of linen will ensure that your shirts repel bad odor.

Tuck it or Not?

The answer to this depends on where you’re heading. While you can keep your linen shirt tucked out in casual environments, you will need to keep it tucked in for any professional gathering. That being said, no matter how you style them, linen shirts are sure to give your outfits a polished look.

Finding the Right Brand

Whether you’re wearing your linen shirts under a 3-piece suit or over your swim shorts on a Sunday brunch, it’s just as classy and comfortable. While many brands offer linen shirts for men, choosing the right one can seem challenging.

If you’re looking to buy quality linen shirts to refresh your wardrobe, we recommend you explore the exquisite shirt collection at Andamen. They are a premium clothing brand that offers the finest quality of shirts that can help you elevate your personal style and add a sense of charm to your everyday look.

So, wait no more, and invest in linen shirts online to freshen up your wardrobe today!